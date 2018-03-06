Image copyright Google Image caption The pair were escorted from a train in Perth on Monday

A 45-year-old man and 17-year-old woman have been arrested after sustaining injuries during an incident in a police vehicle in Perth.

Stuart Lymer and the teenager were escorted from a train in the city on Monday.

Police in Staffordshire had previously issued an appeal to trace the pair, who are undergoing treatment in Dundee.

Police Scotland has referred the matter to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc).

The pair's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Assistant Chief Constable John Hawkins said: "Following an incident yesterday within a police vehicle in Perth, a 45-year-old man and 17-year-old woman have been arrested.

"Both are currently undergoing treatment at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee as a result of injuries sustained during the incident at Perth.

"They are expected to appear at court from custody over the coming days, after being released from the hospital."

A spokesman for the PIRC said: "We can confirm that we have received a referral from Police Scotland in relation to the serious injury of a 17-year-old woman and 45-year-old man who were being transferred in a police vehicle to Perth Police Office on 5 March, 2018.

"Our investigation is ongoing and it would be inappropriate to comment further."