Man arrested after body found in house

  • 5 March 2018
Hazel Court
Image caption Mr Donnachy's body was found at an address in Hazel Court, Alyth, on Saturday night

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Perth and Kinross.

John Donnachy's body was discovered after officers were called to Hazel Court in Alyth at about 22:00 on Saturday.

Police said Mr Donnachy, who was 26, was local to the area.

Det Ch Insp Andrew Patrick said officers will be reviewing local CCTV and conducting door-to-door inquiries over the next few days.

He said: "I would again like to thank the local community for their patience whilst we carry out this work."

