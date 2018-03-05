Two people arrested over man's death in Alloa
- 5 March 2018
Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Clackmannanshire.
The 29-year-old was found by officers responding to reports of a disturbance in Pine Grove, Alloa, on Saturday.
He had sustained a number of injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police Scotland said a 35-year-old man and another man, aged 44, had been arrested. Inquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact officers.