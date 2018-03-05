Tayside and Central Scotland

Two people arrested over man's death in Alloa

  • 5 March 2018
Pine Grove, Alloa Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to reports of a disturbance in Pine Grove

Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Clackmannanshire.

The 29-year-old was found by officers responding to reports of a disturbance in Pine Grove, Alloa, on Saturday.

He had sustained a number of injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland said a 35-year-old man and another man, aged 44, had been arrested. Inquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact officers.

