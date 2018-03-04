Tayside and Central Scotland

Police investigate 'suspicious' death in Alloa

  • 4 March 2018

Police have launched a major investigation following the death of a man at a property in Clackmannanshire.

The 29-year-old was found by officers who were responding to reports of a disturbance in Pine Grove, Alloa, at about 19:35 on Saturday.

He had sustained a number of serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police, who are treating the death as suspicious, said they were following a positive line of inquiry.

Det Ch Insp Dave Pinkney, from Police Scotland's major investigation team, said: "As a result of the injuries sustained by the man found within the Pine Grove property, we are treating this death as suspicious and have launched a major investigation to determine the full circumstances.

"Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the Pine Grove area on Saturday evening should contact police immediately. "

Insp Catherine Starkey, from Forth Valley Division, said: "Incidents like this are a rarity in Alloa but we are treating the matter with the utmost seriousness and have uniformed officers conducting high-visibility patrols in the area.

"These officers are on hand to engage with the public, offer reassurance and gather any useful information the community may have."

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites