Police have launched a major investigation following the death of a man at a property in Clackmannanshire.

The 29-year-old was found by officers who were responding to reports of a disturbance in Pine Grove, Alloa, at about 19:35 on Saturday.

He had sustained a number of serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police, who are treating the death as suspicious, said they were following a positive line of inquiry.

Det Ch Insp Dave Pinkney, from Police Scotland's major investigation team, said: "As a result of the injuries sustained by the man found within the Pine Grove property, we are treating this death as suspicious and have launched a major investigation to determine the full circumstances.

"Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the Pine Grove area on Saturday evening should contact police immediately. "

Insp Catherine Starkey, from Forth Valley Division, said: "Incidents like this are a rarity in Alloa but we are treating the matter with the utmost seriousness and have uniformed officers conducting high-visibility patrols in the area.

"These officers are on hand to engage with the public, offer reassurance and gather any useful information the community may have."