Image caption Alison Fox went walking in the Ochil Hills on Thursday

Police say they are "very concerned" for the welfare of a 51-year-old Alloa hillwalker who has been missing since Thursday afternoon.

A multi-agency search operation has been launched to trace Alison Fox, who went walking in the Ochil Hills behind Menstrie.

Mountain rescue teams and police have been involved in the search.

Officers have asked anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward.

She is described as white, 5ft 2in tall, with a slim build, short red hair, freckles, and thick glasses.

Ms Fox has an English accent and is a keen runner and hillwalker.

Insp Jim Young said: "The adverse weather on the hills makes us very concerned for Alison's welfare and we are keen to trace her as soon as possible.

"I must stress that I do not want members of the public to come out and assist with the search due to the weather conditions.

"But if you have any relevant information that can help us establish Alison's whereabouts please contact the ‎police immediately. "