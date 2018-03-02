Blacksmith's yard targeted in raid
- 2 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have appealed for information after a theft from a Blacksmith's yard in Arbroath last month.
The theft took place in the town's Wardmill industrial estate between 16:30 on 25 February and 11:00 the following day.
Thieves stole two lorry leaf springs, 12 industrial floor gratings, two brake drums and two hubs.
Police said some of the stolen items were large and heavy and would have required at least two people to remove.