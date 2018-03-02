Blacksmith's yard targeted in raid

Police have appealed for information after a theft from a Blacksmith's yard in Arbroath last month.

The theft took place in the town's Wardmill industrial estate between 16:30 on 25 February and 11:00 the following day.

Thieves stole two lorry leaf springs, 12 industrial floor gratings, two brake drums and two hubs.

Police said some of the stolen items were large and heavy and would have required at least two people to remove.