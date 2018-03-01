Image caption John Gent has been stranded on the motorway since 20:00 on Wednesday

A driver stranded on the M80 due to heavy snow has praised local people who have offered hot drinks and blankets to motorists.

About 1,000 vehicles were stranded on the motorway overnight, with 300 still there on Thursday morning.

John Gent is trying to drive home to Plymouth and has been stuck on the M80 at Stirling since 20:00 on Wednesday.

He told BBC News that local people had set up a station on a nearby flyover bridge.

He said: "Fortunately the people on the neighbouring estates have been bringing over bottles of water.

"There's a motorway bridge about 400 metres away from me and they've set up a little area there where they're making teas and coffees for people.

"They were knocking on windows and asking if everyone was all right and handing out blankets and teas and coffees and stuff.

"It's nice to know they're thinking of us stuck here when they're in their warm homes."

Mr Gent said he had been running his car engine and had "layered up" to keep warm overnight.

He said: "We've had very little information. I've seen police cars driving around near here, but no one's stopped to talk to us.

"No one has given us any indication of when we might be on the move."