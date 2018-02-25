Image copyright Google

Two crashes on the A90 slip road near the Brechin Castle exit have resulted in a number of casualties.

Shortly after 16:00, Police Scotland issued a statement saying they were in attendance, along with the ambulance service and roads authority Bear Scotland.

They said it was too early to assess how serious the injuries had been.

Road closures and diversions were put in place and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Police confirmed the A90 was re-opened just after 17:00.