A sneak-in thief has stolen jewellery worth thousands of pounds from the home of a woman in her 80s in Dundee.

Eight gold and silver rings, a gold watch, and a gold chain were taken in the theft from the pensioner's home in Liff Crescent.

The theft is believed to have happened between 15:00 on 9 February and 10:00 on 10 February.

A Police Scotland spokesman said the items were of "immeasurable personal value" to the victim.

The stolen items include a gold chain with a pendant made from an old penny, a gold ring with Chinese markings and a large ruby, and a gold ring with white stones in a circular design.

Police have asked anyone who has been offered the items for sale to come forward.