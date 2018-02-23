Councillors in Stirling, Perth and Kinross, and Dundee have approved 3% council tax rises.

The decisions to increase council tax in the regions were made at budget meetings on Thursday.

Councils in Falkirk and Clackmannanshire have yet to hold meetings to set their budgets for 2018/19.

Angus Council agreed a 3% increase in council tax at a meeting on 15 February.