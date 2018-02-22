Image copyright Tim Bugler Image caption Gary McKnight was also banned from driving for eight years at Falkirk Sheriff Court

A man who rammed a "petrified" thief with a 4x4 to stop him stealing a mountain bike has been jailed for four years.

Gary McKnight pursued John Rawding along a footpath and accelerated across a grass verge towards him.

McKnight, 45, struck the 22-year-old with the front of the SUV, leaving him with a broken leg and head wound.

McKnight, of Glasgow, was found guilty by a jury following a five-day trial at Falkirk Sheriff Court in January.

The incident took place in Menstrie, Clackmannanshire in August 2015.

Sheriff John Mundy told McKnight: "That, to my mind, is a very serious charge indeed, and requires to be reflected in a significant custodial sentence."

'High speed'

During the trial, Mr Rawding accepted in evidence that he had stolen the mountain bike, but was never prosecuted.

He said he thought the bike, which belonged to McKnight's then-girlfriend, had been abandoned.

He said he was not planning on keeping it, but wanted to use it to get to his mother's house.

When he arrived in Menstrie he saw McKnight's silver 4x4 approaching at speed.

He said: "It drove straight at me at high speed.

"I got up onto the pavement and was trying to get past the railings so it couldn't hurt me but it hit me and I remember smashing my head on the pavement and waking up 10 minutes later."

One local resident told the trial he heard "the sound of a car accelerating, then a crash, and shouting and groaning, as if someone was in pain".

Sheriff Mundy also disqualified McKnight from driving for eight years.