Teenage boy charged with rape of girl, 13

Image caption Officers conducted high-visibility patrols following the incident

A teenage boy has been charged with the rape of a 13-year-old girl in Bannockburn, near Stirling.

The incident took place in Ladywell Park on 10 February and was reported to police five days later.

Officers from Forth Valley Division conducted high-visibility additional patrols in the area following the incident.

The age of the teenage boy has not been disclosed but it is understood that he is under 16 years old.

Police Scotland said a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the Children's Reporter.