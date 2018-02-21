Image copyright SNS Image caption Stephen Thompson was allegedly pushed to the floor

A student teacher will stand trial accused of assaulting Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson following a Dundee derby match.

Christopher Brash is alleged to have attacked Mr Thompson in a corridor below the director's box at Dundee FC's Dens Park stadium.

Prosecutors allege he repeatedly pushed the chairman on the body, causing him to fall to the floor.

The trial will take place at Dundee Sheriff Court in March.

The alleged incident took place following the Betfred Cup match on 9 August last year, which the home side won 2-1.