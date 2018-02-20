Image caption Dundee Sheriff Court was told police recovered 2,800 images and 30 videos

A primary school worker has admitted downloading child abuse videos and photos featuring victims as young as eight.

Aaron Scott worked as a catering assistant at a Dundee primary school, but was sacked following his arrest.

Police found more than 2,800 still images and 30 videos of children after raiding his home in the city last May.

Scott, 31, admitted committing the offence and will be sentenced on 20 March.

He was placed on the sex offenders register ahead of sentencing.

Dundee Sheriff Court was that told many of the images featured young girls "heavily made-up" and "performing stripteases in a theatrical style".

Depute fiscal Nicola Gillespie told the court: "When interviewed by police he said he didn't have a sexual interest in children.

"He said the torrent software was for downloading movies or games."

Defence solicitor Ross Bennett said: "He was suspended from his job a day or two after his arrest and was ultimately dismissed on 23 September.

"He has not found work since and continues to reside with his parents."

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC deferred sentence for social work reports and released Scott on bail.