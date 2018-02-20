Image copyright Graeme Hart Image caption Torbet admitted throwing the flare but says it was out of panic after it had accidentally lit

A man endangered a taxi driver and his passengers by throwing a lit smoke bomb through a car window.

Callum Torbet, 23, threw the flare from the window of a nearby taxi, striking driver David Cargill and filling his car with smoke.

Mr Cargill had to bring the car to a sudden halt as he couldn't see anything.

Torbet admitted throwing the flare but said it was out of panic that it had accidentally lit.

Sheriff William Wood rejected the claim that it had accidentally entered the other car.

Torbet was sentenced to carry out 180 hour unpaid work after he admitted exposing the car's occupants to the danger of being injured on 6 May last year in Atholl Street, Perth.

The thick red smoke that filled the car left the driver and his passengers struggling to breathe.

Dental nurse Cody Wotherpoon, who was one of the passengers in the car, said she noticed Torbet hush the others in his cab shortly before he threw the device.

'I was terrified'

She said: "I thought it was a lit cigarette at first. It came through the window and landed at my feet.

"I was terrified. We were on the main road and as we turned onto the side road we couldn't see. We could have hit something.

"I don't think it was accidental - he had been staring at our driver all the way down the street."

Fiscal depute Clare Kennedy said that the cars were stopped at traffic lights at the time of the incident.

She said: "Mr Cargill had his window down. The accused pulled the smoke bomb from his pocket and threw it out the passenger window and directly into the driver's window of the car."