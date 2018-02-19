Image copyright PA Image caption Police were called to the prison on Saturday

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of an inmate at Glenochil prison.

Police were called to the jail, near Alloa in Clackmannanshire, at about 12:50 on Saturday.

A prisoner, 46, was taken to the Forth Valley Royal Hospital and later died there.

The man who has been arrested is expected to appear at Stirling Sheriff Court later.