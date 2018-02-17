Investigation after Stirling city centre fire
An investigation has begun into a major fire which broke out in the centre of Stirling.
More than 40 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze which took hold above a barber's shop in Murray Place at about 18:15 on Friday.
Roads were closed off as several fire engines and height appliances were called to the scene.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said the fire was extinguished and no-one was injured.
Firefighters remained at the scene overnight as a precaution but left on Saturday morning.
An investigation by the SFRS and Police Scotland is under way into the cause of the fire.