Image copyright Matthew McEwan Image caption The fire took hold above shops in Murray Place in Stirling

An investigation has begun into a major fire which broke out in the centre of Stirling.

More than 40 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze which took hold above a barber's shop in Murray Place at about 18:15 on Friday.

Roads were closed off as several fire engines and height appliances were called to the scene.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said the fire was extinguished and no-one was injured.

Firefighters remained at the scene overnight as a precaution but left on Saturday morning.

An investigation by the SFRS and Police Scotland is under way into the cause of the fire.

Image copyright Duncan Kirkhope Image caption The building was cordoned off on Saturday morning

Image caption The emergency services were called to the scene at about 18:15