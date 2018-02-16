Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager was attacked from behind as she walked through Ladywell Park

Police have increased patrols after a schoolgirl was raped in a "terrifying attack" in Bannockburn, near Stirling.

Forth Valley officers will be conducting high-visibility additional patrols in the area after the 13-year-old was assaulted in Ladywell Park on Saturday.

The girl was walking through the park when she was attacked from behind by a man wearing a hooded top.

She was then dragged into a wooded area and sexually assaulted.

Det Insp Stephen Morris said: "This is a shocking incident, however, thankfully these are rare.

'Covered face'

"In incidents like this, when they do occur, the full resources of various specialisms within Police Scotland are made available."

The attacker is described as being skinny and about 5ft 4in tall.

He was wearing black clothing, gloves and a hooded top with the hood up and old-looking training shoes. He had the bottom of his face covered. He was well-spoken.

Detectives are urging anyone who was in the vicinity at the time to contact them.