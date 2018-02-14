Image copyright Google Image caption Police said there was no wider threat to the public

A woman had her hand severed after a disturbance in Dundee.

Police Scotland said a 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the alleged incident.

Officers were called to an address in South Road at about 08:00 after reports of a row but the force said inquiries were at an early stage

BBC Scotland understands the woman's hand was severed in the incident and she will undergo surgery at Ninewells Hospital in a bid to save it.

Det Insp Tom Leonard said: "Officers are currently in attendance at South Road, Dundee after receiving a call of concern for a woman this morning around 8am.

"The woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital where she is currently receiving treatment for a severe injury.

"A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and I would like to reassure the public that there is no wider threat. Our inquiries are at an early stage."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We received a call at 0839 hours today to attend an address on South Road in Dundee.

"We dispatched one ambulance to the scene and a female patient was taken to Ninewells Hospital."