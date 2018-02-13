Image caption The High Court in Glasgow heard Murray had earlier been convicted of rape, attempted rape, assault and sexual assault

A serial sex attacker who raped his partner has been jailed for eight-and-a-half years.

The High Court in Glasgow heard Stuart Murray attacked the woman at a property in Kirkcaldy, Fife in 2016.

Murray had already tried to rape another lover before going on to sexually assault a third then girlfriend while on bail.

Murray, 31, had earlier been convicted of rape, attempted rape, assault and sexual assault.

Judge Lord Kinclaven told him: "The jury rejected your special defence of consent.

"There is no alternative to a significant custodial sentence."

Murray, of Alloa, Clackmannashire, shouted abuse towards people sitting in the public benches as he was lead handcuffed to the cells.

The jury heard he had already attempted to rape his then partner in Tillicoultry in 2010.

Murray later went on to physically assault the traumatised victim.

He also faced other allegations against the woman, including attacking her in hospital while she was in labour.

But the charges were dropped during the trial.

In 2016, Murray carried out a sex attack on a third lover at a house in Leven, Fife.

Murray was on bail at the time from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

It also emerged he already had a lengthy criminal past including convictions for assault and breach of the peace.