Image copyright Kingdom news agency Image caption Alan Waterson's crime had a "devastating effect"' on the former soldier

A man who barged his way into a pensioner's home and subjected him to a violent attack has been jailed for two years.

Alan Waterston, 27, turned up at Ian Beat's door in Dundee, thinking he was at a friend's house.

He then assaulted the 69-year-old former soldier and left him with broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Mr Beat managed to escape and locked Waterson in the house until police arrived.

'Struggling to breathe'

Fiscal depute Vicki Bell said: "The complainer was found bleeding and struggling to breathe.

"The accused was still with in the property, extremely agitated and shouting."

A police cordon was set up and Waterston, who was under the influence of alcohol, was pulled out from a window.

Mr Beat suffered injuries including a punctured and collapsed lung and two fractured ribs.

Ms Bell said: "A chest drain was inserted to remove fluid from the lung and he was in hospital for several days, during which time he contracted pneumonia.

"It is fair to say this has had a devastating impact on his life.

"He still experiences physical pain and psychological impacts."

Waterston, from Dundee, admitted assaulting Mr Beat on 26 February last year.

'Absolutely ashamed'

Defence solicitor Jim Caird said: "The seriousness of this matter is something that is not lost on him by any means.

"It appears to be an isolated incident that comes out of him drinking very heavily on the day in question.

"He indicates to me he is absolutely ashamed of his behaviour."

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael sentenced Waterston to two years' imprisonment.

He said: "In your case I can't look past the fact you forced your way whilst intoxicated in to the home of a 69-year-old stranger.

"You then assaulted this man causing a broken rib and a punctured lung.

"This assault has had a traumatic impact upon him and remains to do so now."

Speaking outside court, Mr Beat said: "The guy is scum. If he was hit by a bus on his way to court I wouldn't shed a tear for him.

"It's taken a year to recover. I'm quite tough mentally, but physically it took its toll.

"Thankfully I'm on the mend and can start to put it behind me.

"There are nutters like that everywhere running about - I seem to just have been unlucky."