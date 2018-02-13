Image caption Police want to identify and trace the man seen in the images

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in relation to a robbery at a shop in Dundee.

It happened at Blackness News on Blackness Road at about 20:15 on Friday.

The man in the images is described as black, of slim build, aged 20-30 and about 5ft 11ins.

He was wearing wearing a thigh length navy jacket with fur around the hood, black gloves with a white logo, dark slim-fit trousers and black trainers.

The male is believed to have spoken with an African accent but was fluent in English.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "This male may have information that will assist the inquiry and requires to be identified and traced."

Anyone who recognises the man has been urged to contact police.