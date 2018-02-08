Tayside and Central Scotland

Man charged over 'child abduction bid' in Dunblane

  • 8 February 2018

A 65-year-old man has been charged in connection with an attempted child abduction in Dunblane.

Police were called after a report of "concerning behaviour" involving a man pulling up in a car alongside a girl walking alone on Wallace Road.

Witnesses reported a heavy police presence in the area following the incident, which happened at about 14:00 on Sunday.

Police Scotland said a report had been sent to the procurator fiscal.

