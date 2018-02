Image copyright Google

Police are investigating the serious sexual assault of a woman in Dundee.

Forensic officers sealed off a section of Orchar Park in Broughty Ferry following the incident on Saturday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We are aware there has been widespread speculation on social media.

"We can now confirm we are carrying out inquiries into a report of a sexual assault which happened at Orchar Park in Dundee in the early hours of Saturday morning."