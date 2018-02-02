Image copyright PA

An evacuation has been carried out at a young offenders' detention centre near Falkirk after fire broke out.

The incident began at HMYOI Polmont at about 18:00. Male offenders from a block in Iona hall were evacuated while firefighters tackled the blaze.

The fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault. There were no casualties.

Six fire appliances were deployed and fire service personnel remained at the scene for several hours.

A spokesman for the Scottish Prison Service said: "There was a fire at Polmont which they think was caused by an electrical fault.

"It was in one of the blocks in Iona Hall. The fire is out now and everyone is safe."

A fire service spokesman said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 6.01pm on Friday to reports of a fire at Polmont Young Offenders Institution.

"Operations Control immediately mobilised six appliances to the scene, where firefighters extinguished the fire.

"There are no casualties. Crews will remain on scene until the area is made safe."