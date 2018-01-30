Image caption Greg Jamieson was convicted following a trial at Dundee Sheriff Court

An aide to Scottish Conservative justice spokesman Liam Kerr has been sacked after being found guilty of sexual assault.

Greg Jamieson failed to tell the party he was to stand trial for offences committed when he was a serving police officer in Dundee.

He was convicted of touching a female officer's breast during a night out.

Jamieson, 33, was dismissed as a case worker for the MSP following a disciplinary hearing.

Sheriff Alastair Brown ordered Jamieson to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and placed him on the sex offenders register for five years.

Disciplinary meeting

A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: "The proceedings against Mr Jamieson were not disclosed on his application and were withheld until the charge came to light.

"He was suspended immediately.

"A disciplinary meeting was held as soon as possible after he was found guilty, and he has been dismissed."

Jamieson was found guilty of assault and sexual assault following a trial at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The incidents took place on 24 August last year at the Anchor Bar in Broughty Ferry.

Jamieson resigned from Police Scotland after the incident was reported to the force.

Sheriff Brown said that workplace culture at Police Scotland "had to change" after hearing the victim had been hesitant about coming forward.