Tayside and Central Scotland

Two charged after £15,000 Dundee heroin raid

  • 30 January 2018

Two people have been charged after £15,000 worth of heroin was recovered during a police raid in Dundee.

A 56-year old-woman and a 17-year-old boy were arrested following the discovery of the Class A in Dens Road on Monday.

Both accused are expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites