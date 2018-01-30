Two charged after £15,000 Dundee heroin raid
- 30 January 2018
Two people have been charged after £15,000 worth of heroin was recovered during a police raid in Dundee.
A 56-year old-woman and a 17-year-old boy were arrested following the discovery of the Class A in Dens Road on Monday.
Both accused are expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court.