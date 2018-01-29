Pensioner found unconscious in street dies in hospital
29 January 2018
A 70-year-old man has died in hospital six days after he was discovered unconscious in a street in Perth.
The man was found outside a shop in South Street at about 23:30 on 23 January and taken to Perth Royal Infirmary.
Police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man's death.