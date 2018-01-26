Boy, 14, charged with assaulting homeless man
- 26 January 2018
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with assaulting a homeless man at Arbroath bus station.
Police issued an appeal for witnesses after the man was found injured in the bus station's waiting room at about 18:30 on Wednesday.
The case has been referred to the Youth Justice Assessor for examination.
Officers have dismissed speculation on local social media sites that a large number of youths were involved in the incident.