Image copyright Google Image caption The man was assaulted outside St Paul's Cathedral

Police have appealed for information after a man was assaulted outside a church in Dundee city centre.

The man was punched in the face and knocked to the ground by another man who was with a group of five or six people.

The incident took place at about 03:00 on Sunday outside St Paul's Cathedral on High Street.

The victim was helped by his friends and members of the public before being treated in hospital.

The assailant ran off with the group in the direction of the Overgate.

The suspect was described as aged between 18 and 24, about 5ft 11 in tall, of slim build, with dark hair shaved at the sides, and wearing a black North Face puffa jacket.