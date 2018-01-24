Untaxed car catches out cannabis couriers

Image caption Perth Sheriff Court was told the cannabis was being transported from Bradford to Aberdeen

Two men were caught with almost £30,000 worth of cannabis after using an untaxed car to transport the drug, a court heard.

Kieran Teasdale and Jacob Simpson were pulled over by police after a routine computer check showed that their vehicle had not been taxed.

Officers noticed a "strong smell of cannabis" coming from the car when its window was wound down.

Both men were jailed for 19 months at Perth Sheriff Court.

Depute fiscal Michael Sweeney told the court that the total weight of the cannabis was almost 2kg and it had a potential street value of £29,000.

The court was told that the chance discovery was made because Simpson had "stupidly" decided to use an untaxed car to drive the cannabis from Bradford to Aberdeen.

Simpson, 27, and Teasdale, 24, both from Bradford, had earlier admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis on the M90 on the outskirts of Perth in April 2016.