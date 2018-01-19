Image copyright SSPCA Image caption The cat was discovered "very frightened and stressed out"

The Scottish SPCA has appealed for information after a cat was found covered in blood and distressed.

The cat's owner discovered it shaved down its front and back legs, belly and back in the Fintry area of Dundee.

The tabby cat went out on 16 January but did not return that night.

SSPCA inspector Clare Anderson said: "The owner then found the feline at the back of flats covered in blood, very frightened and stressed out having been shaved and even cut."

The owner said the cat had been targeted before but had never been cut.

Insp Anderson said: "This is extremely worrying and whoever has done this has taken advantage of the cat's friendly nature.

"Like many cats, he gets distressed staying indoors so we are warning cat owners in the area to stay aware.

"We want to remind the public that it is illegal to cause an animal to suffer unnecessarily."