Tayside and Central Scotland

Bomb squad called to Camelon police station

  • 18 January 2018

A street has been sealed off in Camelon near Falkirk after a suspicious package was discovered outside a police station.

Bomb squad officers are in attendance at the scene of the incident in Main Street.

The package was discovered at about 08:40.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Inquiries are ongoing and a cordon is currently in place around Camelon Main Street."

