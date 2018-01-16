Man jailed for decades of domestic abuse

Image copyright Kingdom News Agency Image caption John Ormond was told by a sheriff he was guilty of "appalling conduct"

A man who subjected his wife to a 25-year long campaign of domestic abuse has been jailed for three years.

A court heard John Ormond attacked his wife on their wedding day in 1980 and ripped her "going away" outfit.

A sheriff told Ormond, who said the allegations against him were "vindictive", that he had shown "no remorse".

A jury found the 67-year-old guilty of 12 charges of assault committed between 1979 and 2004.

His victim told Dundee Sheriff Court: "We were married in a church and I stuck to the vows as much as I could until I couldn't take any more."

The couple separated in 2005 and divorced in 2015.

The trial heard that a year before their wedding Ormond broke his fiancée's arm after he chased her, pushed her down and repeatedly kicked her.

The court heard that on one Christmas Day nine years into their marriage, he beat and kicked his wife, leaving her with broken ribs.

'Ruined everything'

The court was told that Ormond "ruined everything - from holidays to Christmas" for his family for decades.

Ormond, of Montrose, denied a total of 15 charges of assault on his ex-wife and a child.

A jury took two hours to find him guilty of 12 of the charges, with the remaining three found not proven.

Defence advocate Jonathan Crowe said: "His position remains that he continues to deny the allegations.

"The prospect of a custodial sentence fills him full of dread - he broke down when I spoke to him about it last night."

Sheriff Tom Hughes told Ormond: "You were convicted of some quite appalling conduct.

"It is clear you have caused catastrophic consequences to your victims.

"You don't accept in any way that you were involved in the matter and that you have no remorse."