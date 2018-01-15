Prisoner absconds from Castle Huntly after home leave
- 15 January 2018
An inmate has absconded from Castle Huntly prison near Dundee.
Paul Stewart, 44, was reported missing after failing to return following a period of home leave.
He is described as being 5ft 10in tall, with a bald head and brown eyes.
Police have warned the public not to approach Stewart and asked anyone with information about him to contact them or the Crimestoppers organisation.