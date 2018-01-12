Image copyright Google Image caption The fire broke out at a property in Avon Street

Police have launched an investigation after a man died in an early morning blaze at a flat in Grangemouth.

Three fire crews attended the ground-floor fire in Avon Street shortly after the alarm was raised at about 02:40.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and two women were taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

The man's death is being treated as unexplained but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Edinburgh are investigating the death of a man following a fatal fire at an address in Avon Street, Grangemouth.

"Inquiries are currently ongoing with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

"A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."