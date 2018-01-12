Image caption Dundee Sheriff Court was told 133 cannabis plants were recovered

A man who claimed a £70,000 cannabis cultivation was for his personal use has been jailed for 18 months.

Lewis Maxwell's cultivation was discovered when a debt collector forced open his door to enforce an unpaid gas bill.

A court heard he found a "sophisticated" cannabis plantation inside the flat in Brechin.

Maxwell, 27, admitted producing cannabis between October 2014 and April 2015.

He also admitted being concerned in the supply of the drug, and failing to attend an earlier court hearing.

'Help him sleep'

Depute fiscal Eilidh Robertson told Dundee Sheriff Court that 133 plants and associated paraphernalia were found in a room between the flat's kitchen and bedroom.

The fiscal said forensics officers estimated that the plants would yield between one and three ounces each with a total value of between £23,940 and £71,820.

Miss Robertson said: "The flat had been rented out by another male.

"He and the accused went to Brechin Police Office and the accused told them: "I'm here to hand myself in for the grow on Montrose Street, its mine."

"He claimed the cannabis plants were all for his own personal use and he used cannabis to help him sleep."