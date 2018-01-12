Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The men came to Mr Ogston's aid after he was struck by the vehicle

Four men who helped the victim of a fatal hit-and-run in Dundee have been traced following a CCTV appeal.

Detectives investigating the death of John Ogston, 67, issued images of the four men who helped the pensioner into his home following the incident.

Mr Ogston died in hospital from his injuries after being struck by a vehicle at about 23:00 on New Year's Day in Mains Road.

Police said the four men, who are not suspects, were helping with inquiries.

Officers returned to the area at 22:30 on Monday to interview members of the public who may have vital information.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The four men who helped John after he was injured and were shown in CCTV images we released on 9 January have been identified as a result of the response from the public.

"We would like to continue to appeal for anyone else who was in the area at the time, between about 22:55 and 23:15 on New Year's Day, to contact us.

"Even the smallest detail or piece of information could be vitally important."