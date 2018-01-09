Image copyright Jamie Beatson/Google Image caption John Watt was discovered with a serious head injury in the city's Albert Street

Three teenagers have appeared in court accused of killing Dundee man John Watt.

Prosecutors allege the boys, aged 15, 16, and 17, struck the 50-year-old on the head, causing him to fall and strike his head on the ground.

The alleged incident took place in Dundee's Albert Street on Sunday.

The teenagers made no plea or declaration during brief hearings in private at Dundee Sheriff Court and were remanded in custody.

Mr Watt, known as Watty, was discovered with a serious head injury in the city's Albert Street and died later in Ninewells Hospital.