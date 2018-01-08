A man who carried out a series of break-ins in Dundee to fund his "pipe dream" of becoming an architect has been jailed for 26 months.

Shane Reilly took part in nine incidents with a group of men across the city over three weeks.

His lawyer said Reilly had started a college course but was not eligible for bursaries or student loans.

Reilly, 21, of Dundee, admitted nine charges of theft by housebreaking in September and October last year.

Depute fiscal Eilidh Robertson told Dundee Sheriff Court: "After reviewing CCTV evidence, the accused was identified and a search warrant for his address was granted.

"A search took place and stolen property was recovered along with clothing and tools."

Financial assistance

Ms Robertson said the gang targeted commercial premises in Dundee, including takeaways and a supermarket.

Solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin, defending, said: "It may be a pipe dream but his goal is to become an architect.

"He enrolled in college in August and was shortly after told he had to pay the monies due or he could no longer continue his course.

"Had he at that time taken advice he could probably have been entitled to financial assistance.

"But he instead became involved in these offences."

Sheriff Alastair Brown told Reilly there would be help for him once he is released from prison.

He added: "You can choose to take that or you can choose to just live in Perth Prison on and off for the rest of your life, which is likely to be short and unpleasant."