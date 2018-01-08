Three teenagers held over man's death

Image copyright Google Image caption Police closed Albert Street following the incident

Three teenagers have been detained in connection with the death of a 50-year-old man in Dundee.

John Watt was discovered with a serious head injury at about 03:55 on Sunday in the city's Albert Street and died later in Ninewells Hospital.

Police say they are treating Mr Watt's death as murder.

The boys, aged 15, 16, and 17, were later detained and inquiries into the circumstances of Mr Watt's death are continuing.

Det Ch Insp Andy Patrick said: "We can confirm that Mr Watt passed away early this evening in hospital and our thoughts are with his family and friends.

"We are conducting a thorough investigation into the full circumstances surrounding Mr Watt's death and a visible police presence will remain in the area whilst officers continue to carry out inquiries."