Doosan Babcock engineering workers face redundancy

  • 5 January 2018
Hundreds of engineering workers have been issued with redundancy notices across central Scotland.

Sources at Doosan Babcock said the firm was laying off staff on short-term contracts as projects at Grangemouth and the Levenseat waste management site draw to a close.

The GMB union said about 350 staff could be affected.

It was understood that Doosan Babcock's core staff of approximately 800 is not affected by the redundancies.

