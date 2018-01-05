Doosan Babcock engineering workers face redundancy
- 5 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Hundreds of engineering workers have been issued with redundancy notices across central Scotland.
Sources at Doosan Babcock said the firm was laying off staff on short-term contracts as projects at Grangemouth and the Levenseat waste management site draw to a close.
The GMB union said about 350 staff could be affected.
It was understood that Doosan Babcock's core staff of approximately 800 is not affected by the redundancies.