A woman has been seriously injured after the car she was travelling in left the road and collided with a wall in Angus.

The female passenger was taken to hospital after the incident on the Carnoustie to East Haven road at 18:40 on Thursday.

The driver of the white Ford Fiesta was uninjured, but the car and wall sustained extensive damage.

The road was closed for about three hours as a result of the incident.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.