Man found fatally injured in street named

Image caption Police are carrying out door-to-door inquiries in the area

A 67-year-old man who died in hospital after being found in a Dundee street with serious head and body injuries has been named by police.

John Ogston was discovered lying in Mains Road at the junction with Bayne Square at about 23:00 on New Year's Day.

Mr Ogston's death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Officers are conducting door-to-door inquiries and examining local CCTV footage.

Police also want to trace a number of witnesses, including the driver and occupants of a red Audi car, four men who helped Mr Ogston into a nearby house, and a taxi driver.

Det Ch Insp Graham Binnie said: "I would stress that that due to the circumstances of the incident it may not have been immediately obvious to anyone who saw Mr Ogston that he was seriously injured. "