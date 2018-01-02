Man in court on petrol bomb charge
- 2 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has appeared in court accused of taking part in a drive-by petrol bombing in Dundee.
Dean Rasche, 27, was alleged to have thrown a lit container containing a flammable substance from a moving car.
The incident was said to have taken place in June 2016 in the city's Gilburn Street.
Mr Rasche made no plea of declaration when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court and was released on bail.