Image copyright NHS Forth Valley Image caption NHS Forth Valley posted a picture of the man and an appeal for information on social media

A man who was admitted to hospital with no knowledge of his own name has been identified.

The patient was admitted to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert on Boxing Day.

NHS Forth Valley and police launched an appeal for information after it emerged that the man had no knowledge of his identity and did not have any personal documents.

He was identified after the appeal was published on social media.

The health board had said: "Staff are now appealing for anyone who recognises the man in the photo to get in contact to help trace his next of kin."

The post on Facebook was shared more than 1,300 times with many people responding to say they knew the man and offering him and his family best wishes.

A relative responded on Facebook, thanking people for their comments and added: "He's doing ok."

A Twitter update from NHS Forth Valley later stated: "We have now identified the patient and would like to thank everyone who shared and retweeted."