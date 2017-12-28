Woman cut free from car after crash

A woman has been cut free from her car after it collided with a tree on a road in Perthshire.

The woman was travelling with two passengers on the road between St Madoes and Errol in the Carse of Gowrie at the time of the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesman said an air ambulance attended, but the woman's injuries are not thought to be serious.

He said: "The road is currently closed and may be so for some time to allow recovery of the car."