Tayside and Central Scotland

Woman cut free from car after crash

  • 28 December 2017

A woman has been cut free from her car after it collided with a tree on a road in Perthshire.

The woman was travelling with two passengers on the road between St Madoes and Errol in the Carse of Gowrie at the time of the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesman said an air ambulance attended, but the woman's injuries are not thought to be serious.

He said: "The road is currently closed and may be so for some time to allow recovery of the car."

