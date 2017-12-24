Image copyright Stuart Cowper Image caption A small area outside the flat has been cordoned off by police

A 34-year-old man has died after a disturbance at a flat in Perth.

Police officers were called to the property in the town's Wallace Court at about 23:00 on Saturday.

The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee suffering from serious injuries. He died in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A 19-year-old man has been detained by the police and is assisting officers in connection with what they describe as an "isolated" incident.

Det Insp Brian Geddes, of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said: "I would like to reassure the local community that this was a contained and isolated incident and at no point was there any threat posed to any other member of the public.

"Officers will remain in the area while further inquiries are carried out, and I would like to thank people who live nearby for their patience meantime.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this very sad time."