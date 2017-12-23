Man found with 'unexplained injuries' in Dundee
- 23 December 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been found with what police are describing as "unexplained injuries" in a Dundee street.
He is being treated in hospital. The extent of his injuries are not known.
The public have been asked to avoid Adelaide Place, which is closed. Pedestrians are not being allowed to use the footpath between Kinghorne Road and Albany Terrace.
Police Scotland have said the injured man was found at about 05:30 on Saturday.