Man found with 'unexplained injuries' in Dundee

  • 23 December 2017
Adelaide Place Image copyright Google
Image caption Part of Adelaide Place was sealed off by police officers

A man has been found with what police are describing as "unexplained injuries" in a Dundee street.

He is being treated in hospital. The extent of his injuries are not known.

The public have been asked to avoid Adelaide Place, which is closed. Pedestrians are not being allowed to use the footpath between Kinghorne Road and Albany Terrace.

Police Scotland have said the injured man was found at about 05:30 on Saturday.

