Image caption The road has been closed while an investigation is carried out

Police investigating the death of a motorcyclist in collision with a bin lorry in Perth want to trace a driver who may be an important witness.

The 20-year-old was fatally injured in the crash on the A85 Dunkeld Road shortly before 08:50 on Wednesday.

Officers would like to speak to the driver of a Land Rover Discovery travelling northwards at about 08:25.

Investigators believe the driver may be able to shed light on events leading up to the fatal crash.