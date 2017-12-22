Witness sought over A85 motorcyclist death in Perth
Police investigating the death of a motorcyclist in collision with a bin lorry in Perth want to trace a driver who may be an important witness.
The 20-year-old was fatally injured in the crash on the A85 Dunkeld Road shortly before 08:50 on Wednesday.
Officers would like to speak to the driver of a Land Rover Discovery travelling northwards at about 08:25.
Investigators believe the driver may be able to shed light on events leading up to the fatal crash.