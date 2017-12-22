Tayside and Central Scotland

Witness sought over A85 motorcyclist death in Perth

  • 22 December 2017
Perth crash
Image caption The road has been closed while an investigation is carried out

Police investigating the death of a motorcyclist in collision with a bin lorry in Perth want to trace a driver who may be an important witness.

The 20-year-old was fatally injured in the crash on the A85 Dunkeld Road shortly before 08:50 on Wednesday.

Officers would like to speak to the driver of a Land Rover Discovery travelling northwards at about 08:25.

Investigators believe the driver may be able to shed light on events leading up to the fatal crash.

